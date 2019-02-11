Huntington's Disease (Chorea)

What Is It?

Huntington’s disease causes certain nerve cells in the brain to stop working properly. It leads to mental deterioration and loss of control over major muscle movements. Typically, the symptoms of the illness begin between ages 35 and 50, although they can start as early as childhood or later in life.

Regardless of at what age it starts, Huntington’s disease worsens over time. It is an inherited (genetic) disease. Each child of a parent with Huntington's disease has a 50% chance of inheriting the illness.