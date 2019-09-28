What Is It?

Ewing's sarcoma is a very rare cancer that appears as a solid tumor, most often in children and teens. Most cases occur between ages 10 and 20, and about one quarter occur before age 10. Only a small percentage of people with Ewing's sarcoma are older than 20. Nearly everyone with this cancer is white.

Because Ewing's sarcoma typically develops in bones, it used to be considered a bone cancer. But it actually arises from a type of primitive nerve cell. That's why Ewing's sarcoma can occur outside bones, in the body's soft tissues. When it does, it is called non-osseous Ewing's sarcoma.