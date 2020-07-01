Esophageal Cancer
What Is It?
Esophageal cancer is the abnormal growth of cells in the esophagus. The esophagus is the tube that carries food and liquid to your stomach.
There are two types of esophageal cancer:
- Squamous cell carcinoma starts in the cells that line the esophagus. These cells are called squamous cells. This type of cancer can occur anywhere in the esophagus.
- Adenocarcinoma starts in the lower portion of the esophagus, near the opening to the stomach. It begins when squamous cells are replaced by glandular cells that then begin growing abnormally.
Risk Factors
No one knows for sure what causes esophageal cancer. However, the most significant risk factors include the following:
