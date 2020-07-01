Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
What is chronic lymphocytic lukemia (CLL)?
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) is a cancer that occurs when the bone marrow and/or lymph nodes make too many lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. CLL/SLL usually grows slowly compared to other leukemias and lymphomas, and it may not cause symptoms for some time.
CLL is one of four main types of leukemia. Most people with CLL are middle-aged or older. The disease is very rare in children.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.