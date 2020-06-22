What is acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) in adults?

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is a type of leukemia. Leukemia is a cancer of the blood or bone marrow. ALL is also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute lymphoid leukemia.

ALL is a cancer of the body's blood-making system. Blood cells are produced in the bone marrow, the soft, inner part of bones.