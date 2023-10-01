Not your grandmother's breast cancer treatment

Some things never change: a breast cancer diagnosis still evokes a storm of anxiety — just as it did decades ago — despite the fact that survival rates have soared. Indeed, while more than two million women worldwide receive a breast cancer diagnosis each year, the average risk of dying in the following five years has dropped from 14% to 5% since just the 1990s, according to a June 2023 study involving more than a half-million women.

"For many women, a breast cancer diagnosis is particularly unsettling because we often don't know why a patient developed it," says Dr. Harold Burstein, a medical oncologist at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "But the good news is, outcomes are getting better and better."