Resources to find a medical wingman
You can hire a number of different types of health care professionals to help you navigate the health care system.
For a little help, such as getting you to and from a doctor appointment or pharmacy, or doing all of that plus helping you shower and dress, you might need a home care aide (or "home companion"), a personal care attendant (PCA), or a licensed certified nursing assistant (CNA). The Family Caregiver Alliance offers guidance and many resources to help connect you to the right expert.
If you need a lot of help, such as someone to develop and manage your care plan, you might need the assistance of an Aging Life Care Professional (formerly called a geriatric care manager) or a patient or health care advocate.
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.