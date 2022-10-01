Resources to find a medical wingman

You can hire a number of different types of health care professionals to help you navigate the health care system.

For a little help, such as getting you to and from a doctor appointment or pharmacy, or doing all of that plus helping you shower and dress, you might need a home care aide (or "home companion"), a personal care attendant (PCA), or a licensed certified nursing assistant (CNA). The Family Caregiver Alliance offers guidance and many resources to help connect you to the right expert.

If you need a lot of help, such as someone to develop and manage your care plan, you might need the assistance of an Aging Life Care Professional (formerly called a geriatric care manager) or a patient or health care advocate.

Aging Life Care Association

Greater National Advocates

National Association of Healthcare Advocacy