Questions to ask about respite care facilities

Sometimes caregivers need a break from the job. One way to make this happen is with respite care, with a substitute caregiver taking over care duties temporarily. In some cases, you may hire someone to come into your home to provide care. In others, you may take a loved one to a facility, such as an adult day care facility, or a long-term care facility that offers temporary stays of up to 30 days.

Whether you’re leaving a loved one in a facility for a day, a week, or a month, it’s essential to investigate the facility first. Here are some questions to ask.