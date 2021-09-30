Preventing Falls

The life-altering consequences of falling

The New York State Department of Health reports that falls are the leading cause of accident-related hospitalization for people over age 25 and the leading cause of accidental death for those over age 45. For people over age 65, falling is the single most disabling event likely to put them in a nursing home. Worldwide, falls are the second leading cause of accidental death. That’s because the risk of falling presents itself in so many aspects of daily life. Routine acts—such as getting out of bed, going to the bathroom, taking a shower, or getting in and out of a tub— can be far riskier than most people realize.

Fractures

While broken bones in the limbs are a very common injury from falls, hip fractures are considered the most serious types of fractures—often resulting in permanent disability and sometimes death. The risk of hip fractures increases with age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 300,000 people over 65 are hospitalized for hip fractures each year, and more than 95% of hip fractures occur as a result of falls.

Traumatic brain injury

Falls are the single most significant cause of traumatic brain injury. These injuries can result from something as simple as tripping on a sidewalk or falling in the shower. They can lead to permanently impaired mental abilities and emotional instability. Brain injuries also have been linked to a higher risk of developing dementia. The initial symptoms of a traumatic brain injury may occur immediately or may be delayed for many hours after the fall.

Neck injuries Falls can also involve the neck, producing a range of injuries from mild to serious:

Strains (affecting the muscles) and sprains (affecting the ligaments) are among the less serious—but still painful—neck injuries that are common results of falls.

A herniated disc happens when the cushion between two spinal bones is squeezed out of position, often putting pressure on a nerve as it exits the spine. These injuries can result from a sudden twist or jerk of the neck that may occur during a fall.

Cervical spine fractures of the neck in younger people often result from a hard impact or long fall. Less force is needed to produce fractures in older people whose bones have begun to weaken.

Cervical dislocation is another serious injury that occurs when the bones of the neck are pushed out of alignment, usually by a fracture. This type of injury requires immobilization of the neck and immediate medical care (often surgery) to prevent damage to the spinal cord.

Spinal cord injury is by far the most serious of neck injuries. It usually results from a neck fracture, dislocation, or both. Spinal cord injuries in the uppermost region of the spine are generally fatal. Patients who survive usually develop paralysis of the arms and legs and may need the assistanceof a breathingmachine (respirator).

Back injuries

Tripping or falling a short distance can cause back injuries as a result of the impact itself or excessive twisting of the spine. They may simply cause temporary back pain. But older people are more likely to suffer vertebral compression fractures, nerve compression, or damage to the spinal cord. These injuries can cause extreme pain or pressure in the neck, head, or back; tingling or numbness in the arms and legs; and difficulty with walking or balance.