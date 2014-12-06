Fall prevention basics

The reasons for falls are many and vary from case to case, but you can take reasonable steps to lower your risk.

A fall that results in a major fracture can trigger a downward spiral of surgery, hospitalization, and disability. "Falling is dangerous, and the No. 1 reason is the potential for broken bones, especially broken hips," says Dr. Suzanne E. Salamon, associate chief for clinical geriatrics at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and co-editor of the Harvard Medical School Special Health Report Better Balance. "That can drastically change somebody's life. We know that 25% of people with a hip fracture will die within the following year."