Staying Healthy

Exercises and stretches to keep your feet healthy

A mature man stretching his foot while siting on the floor.

Exercising your feet on a regular basis not only improves overall foot health but may also reduce your risk for injury.

Before walking or doing any other exercise, take a few minutes to march in place as a warm-up. Then try some of the quick exercises below to stretch and strengthen the muscles in your feet. Then hit the road—starting out slowly if it’s the first time you’ve exercised in a while.

Limber up

To limber up your foot before attempting other exercises, try this:

1. Sit in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

2. Lift your left leg so your foot is off the floor and use your big toe to make circles in the air, moving in a clockwise direction, for 15 to 20 rotations.

3. Reverse direction and make another 15 to 20 circles, this time in a counterclock­wise direction.

4. Repeat with your right foot.

3964e22d-169a-442b-ae8e-4d8b1ccf6798

Bottom-of-foot stretch

To stretch the muscles on the bottom of your feet and your toes:

1. Stand with feet together.

2. Step back with your left leg so your heel is raised and your toes press against the ground. You should feel the muscles on the bottom of your feet pull gently.

3. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

4. Repeat with your right foot.

647e1795-9c24-4ab6-b8e2-da91bf14ef19

Top-of-foot stretch

To stretch the muscles on top of your feet and your toes:

1. Stand with feet together.

2. Working with one foot at a time, raise your heel and curl your toes under, pressing the tops of your toes against the floor. You should feel the muscles on the top of your feet and the front of your ankle gently stretch.

3. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

4. Repeat with the other foot.

68c626c7-c3ba-4627-a62e-d15f39241244

Calf and Achilles tendon stretch (runner’s stretch)

To stretch your Achilles tendon:

1. Stand at arm’s length from a wall, pressing your hands against it and keeping your feet together.

2. Step back with your left leg, bending your right knee slightly and keeping the left heel on the ground. You should feel a stretch along your calf to your ankle. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

3. Repeat with your right leg.

625e82a2-c8a5-4f3d-8238-44ddbda7fda9

Seated hamstring stretch

Tight muscles in the backs of your thighs can put stress on the calves and, in turn, the ankles and feet. To stretch the hamstrings:

1. Find a stable chair that is not on wheels, and sit with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

2. Extend your right leg straight in front of you, with your right heel grounded on the floor and your toes pointing toward the ceiling.

3. Hinge forward at the hip, placing your hands on your left thigh for support.

4. Repeat with your left leg.

7d7470e1-08d4-45d3-aeac-c0faae604aee

 

Strengthening exercise for ankles

You can practice a simple exercise to increase ankle strength that mimics the movement of your foot when you press down on an accelerator or clutch in a car:

1. Sit in a chair with your feet flat on the floor, pointing forward.

2. Lift your left leg. Hold the ends of an exercise band and place the center of the band under the ball of your foot.

3. Slowly press against the exercise band, as if you were stepping on the gas pedal of your car and hold for a few seconds. You should feel a stretch on the upper part of your foot. Then release.

4. Repeat 10 to 15 times.

5. Repeat with your right leg.

 

4b45a382-2856-4e08-82a1-1678c4c651d6

Strengthening exercise for calves

To strengthen your calves:

1. Wearing sneakers or shoes, stand with both feet flat. Raise your heels, shifting your weight onto the balls of your feet. Then lower your heels.

2. Repeat 10 times. Pause. Perform five sets of 10 repetitions daily.

After two weeks, if your feet are strong and uninjured, you can increase the intensity by performing the same set of exercises but standing on only one foot at a time. Rest the other foot gently on the back of your ankle. Hold the back of a chair or table for stability.

 

dd3c7a23-3c23-4a84-98fc-2958df13feb0

Image: Mladen Zivkovic/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Healthy Feet: Preventing and treating common foot problems

Do your arches ache or your heels hurt? Got gout or battling bursitis? If so, you are among the three out of four Americans who will suffer some kind of foot ailment in their lifetime. This Special Health Report, Healthy Feet: Preventing and treating common foot problems, covers the most common foot problems and helps you prevent and treat them.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.