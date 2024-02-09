Adult immunization schedule updated with new vaccines for 2024

What is the adult immunization schedule?

Each year, the CDC recommends a schedule of vaccines for adults and children based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), made up of medical and public health experts. The CDC's recommendations are what doctors and other health care professionals use to recommend vaccines to their patients.

Which vaccines were added to the 2024 recommendations?

The 2024 vaccine schedule for adults includes four new and updated vaccines:

  • COVID-19. The 2024 recommendations include one or more doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The 2023–2024 formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine protects against the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant, which is a descendant of the Omicron variant.
  • Influenza. The 2024 recommendations include an annual flu shot for most adults. Multiple flu vaccines are available. Most healthy adults can choose between a nasal spray vaccine and an injected vaccine. The CDC recommends a high-dose flu vaccine for adults ages 65 years and older.
  • Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause serious illness in certain groups, including infants and older adults. A single dose of the RSV vaccine is recommended for adults ages 60 years and older who are at increased risk for severe RSV infection due to certain underlying health conditions. The vaccine is also recommended for pregnant people whose babies will be born during RSV season, typically September through January.
  • Mpox.Mpox is a virus from the same family as smallpox and chicken pox. Most people who are infected with mpox have a mild illness, though serious complications can occur. The mpox vaccine is recommended for anyone at risk for mpox infection. Although many cases of mpox occur in men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone infected with mpox is at risk.

What other vaccines are recommended for adults ages 50 or older?

Other vaccines recommended for these adults include:

  • Shingles.Shingles is a painful rash caused by re-activation of the virus that causes chicken pox. Two doses of the shingles vaccine are recommended for adults 50 years and older and adults who are immunocompromised.
  • Pneumonia. Pneumonia is a lung infection that can cause severe disease in certain groups. The pneumococcal vaccine to prevent bacterial pneumonia is recommended for some adults 65 years and older.
  • Tetanus. Tetanus, also called lockjaw, is a bacterial disease that can cause difficulty opening the mouth and swallowing. Adults should receive a tetanus booster every 10 years.

Click here for a complete list of vaccines recommended for adults by the CDC.

