Do you often feel pain in the front of your hip or in your groin? A reduced range of motion in your hip? Is it difficult to stand up or walk—or even put on your shoes?

These can be signs that your hip joint is wearing out. And while exercise, medications weight loss and physical therapy may help for a while, at some point your doctor may recommend a hip replacement.

This is a critically important decision not to be taken lightly. Before you say “yes” it’s vital that you know exactly what’s involved…what options are open to you…how to minimize risks…plus the questions you must ask your doctor.

That's why you should consult Total Hip Replacement from the experts at Harvard Medical School.

Step-by-step, you’ll discover how to confidently make the best decisions to help ensure the best possible outcome. For example:

Key considerations:

Have you exhausted these 6 other non-surgical options? Is the timing right? What objective criteria indicate that a replacement is necessary? Are you healthy enough? Are there viable alternatives to total hip replacement?

Vital pre-surgery decisions:

How should you choose the best surgeon? What “prehabiltation” tips can help speed your recovery? What type of implant is best for you? What newer options might improve surgery results? What home preparations should you make? What surgical approaches are available?

What to expect at the hospital:

What type of anesthesia is used? What does the surgery entail? What does in-hospital recovery and rehabilitation look like? How do doctors decide when to discharge you?

What home rehabilitation will look like:

What precautions should you take? What are some at-home rehab exercises? How can you avoid post-surgery hip dislocation? When will you be able to drive again?

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Scott D. Martin, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics, Harvard Medical School, Sports Medicine Fellowship, and Director and Joint Preservation Center Director, Massachusetts General Hospital. 2022

