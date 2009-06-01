Heart attack risk calculators
The higher your chances of having a heart attack or ischemic stroke, the more important it is to take aspirin every day; the lower your chances, the less important it is. Several online calculators have been developed to help estimate your odds.
The most commonly used heart attack calculator was developed by the Framingham Heart Study. A good one is the risk assessment tool made available by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
The newer Reynolds Risk Score, one for men and one for women, includes the Framingham variables plus family history and level of C-reactive protein.
The most comprehensive is the heart disease section of Your Disease Risk, originated at the Harvard School of Public Health and now hosted by Washington University School of Medicine.
