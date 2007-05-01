By the way, doctor: Does asthma go away?

Q. I was diagnosed with asthma five years ago, and my doctor prescribed an inhaler to use daily. I haven't had any symptoms for a year now, even though I stopped using my inhaler. Can asthma go away?

A. Asthma can go away, although this happens more often when asthma starts in childhood than when it starts in adulthood. When asthma goes away, sometimes that's because it wasn't there in the first place.