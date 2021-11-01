Meditation for Your Health

The four types of meditation backed by science

Exactly how meditation activates various parts of the brain

Which medical conditions meditation can help

A STEP-BY-STEP breakdown of how to calm your mind and breath… so that you can start incorporating meditation into your daily life!

And so much more!

With regular practice, meditation can also help you gain a deeper awareness of your inner self. There is even some evidence that meditation changes your brain—enlarging areas of brain tissue that help us think and learn… while decreasing areas that cause us stress and anxiety. When Harvard Medical School professor, Dr. Herbert Benson, first discovered that centering the mind induced a unique state of calm, called the "relaxation response".... studies showed that both heart rate and blood pressure were reduced in people who meditated! In the field of neuroscience—researchers Antoine Lutz and Richard Davidson found patterns of electrical activity in the brains of longtime meditators differed significantly from those of other study participants… which means, meditation could induce real, measurable changes in the brain! New research findings continue to highlight the health benefits of regular meditation, including improvements in cardiovascular health, anxiety, depression, gastrointestinal conditions, and insomnia.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Darshan Hemendra Mehta, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, Education Director, Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Director, Office for Well-Being, Massachusetts General Hospital. (2021)

