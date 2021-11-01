Special Health Reports

Meditation for Your Health

$18.00
Meditation_MED0921_cover

Meditation for Your Health

This guide will cover some of the many different approaches to the practice, explain how meditation activates various parts of the brain, and explore the different medical conditions it might help. Then we will guide you, step by step, through the processes you can use to calm your mind and breath, so that you can get started incorporating meditation into your daily life.

Other Product Information

The Healing Power of Meditation Continues to Make Waves in the Scientific Community!

New research is finding meditation useful for a variety of health problems—including easing chronic pain… reducing gastrointestinal symptoms… and lowering blood pressure and stress to protect the heart! 

With regular practice, meditation can also help you gain a deeper awareness of your inner self. There is even some evidence that meditation changes your brain—enlarging areas of brain tissue that help us think and learn… while decreasing areas that cause us stress and anxiety.
Have you meditated today? It’s super simple with the right guidance…

With Harvard Medical School’s special report—Meditation For Your Health—you’ll get all the facts… the latest findings… and the science-backed meditation techniques to apply the healing powers of this ancient practice in your life!  Sit down. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out… 

Can it really be that simple?

YES! When Harvard Medical School professor, Dr. Herbert Benson, first discovered that centering the mind induced a unique state of calm, called the “relaxation response”.... no one could have predicted just how powerful entering this state of relaxation could be. In fact, studies showed that both heart rate and blood pressure were reduced in people who meditated! 
In the field of neuroscience—researchers Antoine Lutz and Richard Davidson found patterns of electrical activity in the brains of longtime meditators differed significantly from those of other study participants… which means, meditation could induce real, measurable changes in the brain!

Order Harvard Medical School’s easy-to-read guide: Meditation For Your Health — where you’ll get everything you need to start reaping the rewards of this ancient healing practice:
  • The four types of meditation backed by science
  • Exactly how meditation activates various parts of the brain
  • Which medical conditions meditation can help
  • A STEP-BY-STEP breakdown of how to calm your mind and breath… so that you can start incorporating meditation into your daily life!
  • And so much more!

There is no better time to start your practice! Especially now as new research findings continue to highlight the health benefits of regular meditation, including improvements in cardiovascular health, anxiety, depression, gastrointestinal conditions, and insomnia. 

Pretty cool, right? That’s why meditation should be at the top of your list alongside exercising, eating well, and sleeping… if you want to stay in tip top shape as you age! 

Order this Special Health Guide today and discover everything you need to know to reap the health benefits of meditation.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Darshan Hemendra Mehta, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, Education Director, Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Director, Office for Well-Being, Massachusetts General Hospital. (2021)

About Harvard Medical School Guides

Harvard Medical School Guides delivers compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports, but they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.

Reviews

No reviews have been left for this newsletter. Log in and leave a review of your own.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.