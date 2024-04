Yes, anger can be a good thing when we channel it in positive ways.

But more often than not, volatile anger feelings can inflame our emotions—leading to regrettable consequences on our relationships or our jobs. Left unchecked, anger can also lead to harmful physical consequences including high blood pressure, headaches gastrointestinal distress, and anxiety.

That’s where Harvard’s Anger Management practical online guide can help.

Step-by-step, our experts reveal dozens of effective strategies to help DEFUSE anger-provoking situations and CONTROL your temper in a constructive way. You’ll discover …

The healthier way to get your anger “off your chest” (Angry venting may be satisfying for a moment, it can lead to more anger and unhealthy consequences.)

Why “sleeping on” your anger —hoping you’ll wake up calmer—may only make matters worse. Find out what to do instead

Going for a drive to cool off? Stop! Discover smarter ways to stay safe when you’re angry

6 inflammatory words that fuel anger —and healthier words you can use to help keep the peace

How to let go of a consuming angry grudge you may be harboring against someone

How to get over an issue that’s bothering you. The simple “redirection” strategy can help turn down an angry temperature

How to help break a lingering grievance narrative loop with the simple “memory updating” approach

How to prevent an angry or aggressive response to a provocative situation with powerful steps to cultivate empathy and forgiveness

How to move past anger caused by a grievance with 7 strategies that help solve the problem

How to handle difficulties in a healthy way—with a positive “self-talk” approach to defuse anger-provoking situations

This Special Health Report was prepared by Harvard Health Publishing in consulation with Ronald D. Siegel, PsyD, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Harvard Medical School, Board and Faculty Member, Institute for Meditation and Psychotherapy (2023).