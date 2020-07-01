HHP Medication Safety Watch: July 2020
This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.
Over-the-counter products and medicines
Hand sanitizers may be contaminated with methanol (wood alcohol)
- All Clean Hand Sanitizer (maker: ITECH 361)
- Assured Hand Sanitizer (maker: 4e Brands North America)
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer (maker: 4e Brands North America)
- Born Basic (maker: Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV)
- Herbacil Hand Sanitizer (maker: Broncolin S.A. de C.V)
- Keep it Clean Hand Sanitizer (maker: Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV)
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizer (maker: Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV)
- Modesa Hand Sanitizer (maker: 4e Brands North America)
- Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer (maker: Transliquid Technologies LLC)
- Resource Recovery & Trading LLC Hand Sanitizer (maker: Resource Recovery & Trading, LLC)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (makers: Saniderm Products; UVT, INC)
- Scent Theory (maker: Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV)
- Shine & Clean Hand Sanitizer (maker: Maquiladora Miniara, S.A. de C.V.)
- See additional FDA recalls and alerts for more than 100 hand sanitizer products in recent months
CBD oil contaminated with lead
- KORE ORGANIC Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture (maker: Summitt Labs)
Hemp oil contaminated with lead
- Tasty Drops, A Clean Choice, BC Hemp Co LLC, Goodness Gurus (maker: InHE Manufacturing, LLC)
Prescription medicines
Metformin may be contaminated with a compound that may cause cancer
- Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 750 mg (maker: Granules Pharmaceuticals)
- Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg (maker: Lupin Pharmaceuticals)
- Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg (maker: Lupin Pharmaceuticals)
