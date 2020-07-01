HHP Medication Safety Watch: July 2020

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Hand sanitizers may be contaminated with methanol (wood alcohol)

Comment: Drinking a product that contains methanol can cause vomiting, headache, or blurred vision. More severe toxicity includes permanent blindness, seizures, coma, or death. In rare cases, toxicity could develop from contaminated hand sanitizer applied to skin. Young children are at particular risk of accidental poisoning by products containing methanol.

CBD oil contaminated with lead

KORE ORGANIC Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture (maker: Summitt Labs)

Comment: Eating or drinking a product that contains lead may cause lead poisoning. Signs of lead poisoning include muscle weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, poor appetite, brain inflammation, shock, and kidney failure.

Hemp oil contaminated with lead

Tasty Drops, A Clean Choice, BC Hemp Co LLC, Goodness Gurus (maker: InHE Manufacturing, LLC)

Comment: Eating or drinking a product that contains lead may cause lead poisoning. Signs of lead poisoning include muscle weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, poor appetite, brain inflammation, shock, and kidney failure.

Metformin may be contaminated with a compound that may cause cancer

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 750 mg (maker: Granules Pharmaceuticals)

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg (maker: Lupin Pharmaceuticals)

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg (maker: Lupin Pharmaceuticals)

Comment: Metformin is prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Certain batches of metformin extended-release tablets contain a higher than acceptable level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a known carcinogen (a compound that may cause cancer).