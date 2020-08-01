HHP Medication Safety Watch: August 2020
This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.
Over-the-counter products and medicines
Hand sanitizers may be contaminated with methanol (wood alcohol)
- Assured Hand Sanitizers (maker: Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V.)
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel (maker: Soluciones Cosmeticas)
- Command Brands Hand Sanitizer (maker: Roque Plast S.A. de C.V.)
- Gelbac T Antibacterial Handgel (maker: Incredible Products Sa De Cv)
- Jaloma Hand Sanitizer (maker: Laboratorios Jaloma S.A. de C.V.)
- Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer (maker: Asiaticon SA de CV)
- Modesa Hand Sanitizers (maker: Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V.)
- Next Hand Sanitizers (maker: Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V.)
- Nuuxsan Hand Sanitizers (maker: Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V.)
- See additional FDA recalls and alerts for more than 150 hand sanitizer products in recent months due to methanol or other issues
Hand sanitizers may be contaminated with 1-propanol
- Harmonic Nature (maker: HARMONIC NATURE S. DE R.L. Mi)
- Zanilast+ Hand Sanitizer (maker: Nanomateriales, SA de CV)
- See additional FDA recalls and alerts for more than 150 hand sanitizer products in recent months due to 1-propanol or other issues
Goldenseal root powder recalled due to microbial contamination
- Maison Terre Goldenseal Root Powder (maker: Maison Terre)
Prescription medicines
Three nasal spray medications may deliver higher than expected doses
- DDAVP Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1mL (maker: Ferring Pharmaceuticals US)
- Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1mL (maker: Ferring Pharmaceuticals US)
- STIMATE Nasal Spray 1.5 mg/mL (maker: Ferring Pharmaceuticals US)
Metformin may be contaminated with a compound that may cause cancer
- Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 750 mg (maker: Bayshore Pharmaceuticals, LLC)
