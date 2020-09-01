HHP Medication Safety Watch: September 2020
This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.
Over-the-counter products and medicines
Male enhancement pill contains an undeclared prescription medicine
-
Red-E male enhancement tablet (maker: The Protein Shoppe, LLC)
Hand sanitizers may be contaminated with methanol (wood alcohol)
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer (maker: AJR Trading LLC)
- M Hand Sanitizer (maker: Medek, LLC)
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer (maker: Estado de México, México, DMM VISSION, S.A. de C.V.)
Hand sanitizer labeled as containing "edible alcohol"
- Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer-Aloe Vera (maker: CorgioMed LLC)
See additional FDA recalls and alerts for more than 190 hand sanitizer products in recent months due to methanol contamination or other issues.
Prescription medicines
Thyroid medicines may contain less than labeled amount of thyroid hormone
- Nature-Throid and WP Thyroid (maker: RLC Labs, Inc.)
- NP Thyroid 15 & NP Thyroid 120 (maker: Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC)
Metformin may be contaminated with a compound that may cause cancer
- Riomet ER Metformin Hydrochloride, Extended-Release, Oral Suspension, 500 mg/5 ml (maker: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.)
Labels on medicines known as benzodiazepines updated to highlight risks
- Benzodiazepines: These include commonly prescribed medicines, such as alprazolam (Xanax), clonazepam (Klonopin), diazepam (Valium), lorazepam (Ativan), temazepam (Restoril), and triazolam (Halcion). See FDA announcement here.
