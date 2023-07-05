HHP Medication Safety Watch: June 2023

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Prescription medicines

Recall of dronabinol and ziprasidone due to package label mix-up

Comment: Single lots of dronabinol and ziprasidone have been recalled because cartons labeled as containing ziprasidone actually contained dronabinol.

Mistakenly taking dronabinol could cause side effects, including nausea, memory loss, fatigue, or confusion. In addition, missing doses of ziprasidone could lead to worsening symptoms of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, with symptoms including agitation, confusion, self-harm, or harm to others.

Dronabinol is prescribed to improve the appetite of people with AIDS who have a poor appetite and unintentional weight loss. It's also approved for nausea and vomiting due to cancer chemotherapy.

Ziprasidone is a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

