HHP Medication Safety Watch: January 2024

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Robitussin cough syrups recalled due to fungal contamination

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult (maker: Haleon)

Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult (maker: Haleon)

Comment: The maker of these products recalled eight lots due to contamination with a fungus. Taking this cough syrup could cause a serious or even life-threatening fungal infection, especially among people with an impaired immune system

These products are used to treat symptoms of colds, flu, and seasonal allergies..

Supplements containing an unapproved drug recalled

Comment: These products have been recalled because one ingredient, tianeptine, is not FDA-approved as safe or effective. Using these products could cause serious side effects, including suicidal thoughts, confusion, seizures, and shortness of breath. Combining one of these supplements with alcohol or certain antidepressant medications called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine) increases the risk of serious reactions.

Neptune's Fix products are marketed as supplements to improve brain health and to treat depression, pain, and other conditions.

Medicine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy recalled due to labeling error

Zenzedi (generic name: dextroamphetamine sulfate), 30 mg (maker: Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Comment: This product was recalled after a pharmacist discovered that a bottle labelled as containing Zenzedi actually contained an antihistamine drug, carbinoxamine maleate. This antihistamine can cause side effects such as sedation, blurred vision, and urinary symptoms.

A person who is unaware that they have taken carbinoxamine and who engages in certain activities requiring attention and focus (such as driving or operating heavy machinery) may suffer life-threatening injuries. Missed doses of Zenzedi could lead to undertreatment of the condition for which it is taken (ADHD or narcolepsy).