HHP Medication Safety Watch: February 2024

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Eye ointments recalled due to contamination concern

Comment: Eye ointments should be produced in sterile environments so that they are not contaminated by bacteria or other microbes. These products were recalled due to concerns about sterility noted during an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Using these ointments could cause eye infections.

These products are marketed for minor eye irritation or dryness.

Vitamin D supplement for babies recalled due to incorrect dose

Nordic Naturals Baby's Vitamin D 3 Liquid (maker: Nordic Naturals)

Comment: One lot of this product was recalled after a manufacturing error caused bottles to contain a higher than intended dose. Long-term use could make blood levels of vitamin D too high, which may cause vomiting, increased thirst, frequent urination, and slowed growth.

This dietary supplement is marketed for bone and immune system health and to support normal sleep rhythms.

Male sexual enhancement products recalled due to prescription medicine contamination

Arize herbal dietary supplement capsules (maker: Today the World)

Sustain and Schwinnng herbal dietary supplement capsules (maker: Today the World)

Comment: The maker of these products recalled several lots after FDA analysis revealed contamination with tadalafil and/or nortadalafil, two drugs prescribed for erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil and nortadalafil may cause serious side effects, including a dangerous drop in blood pressure. This risk is highest among people who are also taking heart medicines such as nitroglycerin. A sudden and significant drop in blood pressure may cause heart attack, stroke, or death.

These products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement.

Athlete's foot spray recalled due to benzene contamination

Ting 1% Tolnaftate Athlete's Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Liquid (maker: Insight Pharmaceuticals)

Comment: The maker of this product recalled two lots after tests found unacceptably high levels of benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen (a substance that can cause cancer) and may be absorbed through the skin.

Exposure to small amounts of environmental benzene is common and is not considered a significant health risk. However, extensive exposure to benzene, including repeated exposure over time, can cause leukemia, other cancers, and blood disorders.

This product is sold as skin spray to treat the fungus that causes athlete's foot.