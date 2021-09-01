When imaging tests reveal unexpected findings

Finding an "incidentaloma" presents challenges for doctors and patients alike.

Thanks to advances in medical imaging, cardiologists can now visualize the heart in more detail than ever before. The information can help determine if you need medications or a procedure to reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke. Sometimes high-tech heart scans enable people to avoid more invasive procedures (see "Heart scanning techniques").

But the use of more advanced cardiac imaging means doctors are also seeing more potentially worrisome abnormalities both within and near the heart. "Sometimes a scan detects an unexpected finding that’s unrelated to the original reason for the test," says cardiologist Dr. Jason H. Wasfy, director of cardiology outcomes research at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School.