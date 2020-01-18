Heart Health

Tips to measure your blood pressure correctly

cropped photo showing a person's arm with a blood pressure cuff attached, and a device showing the numbers on an LCD screen

To determine whether you have hypertension, a medical professional will take a blood pressure reading. How you prepare for the test, the position of your arm, and other factors can change a blood pressure reading by 10% or more. That could be enough to hide high blood pressure, start you on a drug you don't really need, or lead your doctor to incorrectly adjust your medications.

National and international guidelines offer specific instructions for measuring blood pressure. If a doctor, nurse, or medical assistant isn't doing it right, don't hesitate to ask him or her to get with the guidelines.

Best position to take blood pressure

The best position to take your blood pressure is seated in a chair with your feet on the floor and your arm supported so your elbow is at about heart level. You should remain in this position throughout the measurement.

Which arm should you measure blood pressure in?

It's a good idea to have your blood pressure measured in both arms at least once, since the reading in one arm (usually the right) may be higher than that in the left.

In general, the arm-to-arm difference in systolic blood pressure is 5 points or less. If the difference is consistently greater than 10 points between the two arms, let your doctor know. This could be a sign that you have more than expected arterial plaque buildup.

How to properly take blood pressure

Follow these tips to correctly measure your blood pressure:

  • Don't drink a caffeinated beverage or smoke during the 30 minutes before the test.
  • Sit quietly for five minutes before the test begins.
  • The inflatable part of the cuff should completely cover at least 80% of your upper arm, and the cuff should be placed on bare skin, not over a shirt.
  • Don't talk during the measurement.
  • Have your blood pressure measured twice, with a brief break in between. If the readings are different by 5 points or more, have it done a third time.

There are times to break these rules. If you sometimes feel lightheaded when getting out of bed in the morning or when you stand after sitting, you should have your blood pressure checked while seated and then while standing to see if it falls from one position to the next.

What is a good blood pressure?

Blood pressure is now categorized as follows:

  • normal blood pressure: Less than 120/80 mm Hg
  • elevated blood pressure: 120/80 to 129/79 mm Hg
  • stage 1 hypertension: 130/80 to 139/89 mm Hg
  • stage 2 hypertension: 140/90 mm Hg and above.

Because blood pressure varies throughout the day, your doctor will rarely diagnose hypertension on the basis of a single reading. Instead, he or she will want to confirm the measurements on at least two occasions in the office, or have you measure your blood pressure yourself with a home monitor.

Image: cheyennezj/Getty Images

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Trending now: Home sleep tests featured image

Staying Healthy

Trending now: Home sleep tests
Repairing a thoracic aneurysm featured image

Heart Health

Repairing a thoracic aneurysm
Concern about rising calcium score featured image

Heart Health

Concern about rising calcium score
Medical Tests & Procedures

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.