Heart Health
Taking statins later in life still offers heart benefits
In the journals
Age may not be a factor when it comes to who can benefit from statins. A study published online July 7, 2020, by JAMA found that people who started taking the cholesterol-lowering medication in their mid-70s or later had fewer heart-related problems and lived longer than non-users.
Researchers looked at 326,981 mostly male veterans, ages 75 and older, who were free of cardiovascular disease and did not take statins. Over the next 10 years, more than 57,000 began statin therapy.
The statin group had a 25% lower rate of death overall and a 20% lower rate of deaths from heart attack or stroke compared with those who didn't take statins. The researchers note that this study only shows a link between statin use in older adults and a lower risk of death. But it does suggest you should consider statin therapy, depending on your heart risk profile, no matter what your age.
Image: © rogerashford/Getty Images
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.