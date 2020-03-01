Heart Health

Subclass of LDL cholesterol may predict heart disease

n0320i16207260317476

In the journals

High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or "bad" cholesterol, have long been associated with a greater risk of heart disease. Yet, research has shown that about 75% of heart attack sufferers do not have dangerously high LDL levels.

A study published Nov. 18, 2019, in the International Journal of Nanomedicine looked closer at this issue. Researchers found that high amounts of a subclass of LDL may be a stronger predictor of potential heart problems than overall LDL levels.

LDL consists of three subclasses — A, B, and I. The study found that having LDL made up of 60% A and 20% each of I and B was associated with the least damage to blood vessels, while having a high proportion of B compared with the other two subclasses was associated with the most damage.

The usual calculation of LDL cholesterol levels, which doesn't break down the total by subclass, can underestimate the danger of certain LDL measurements, according to the researchers. For instance, someone with a normal LDL level still could have a high proportion of subclass B and therefore have a higher risk for heart disease than expected. More research will be needed to determine whether measuring LDL subclasses improves assessment of heart risk beyond what doctors do now.

Image: jarun011/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks featured image

Heart Health

Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks
Cholesterol

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.