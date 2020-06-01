Heart Health

Should I be screened for atrial fibrillation?

Ask the doctors

cb21a33e-8f11-44c3-8147-a37e7670f8c4

Q. Two of my friends were recently diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Should I be screened for this condition?

A. Atrial fibrillation is a condition in which the heart beats in an abnormal rhythm, for either brief intervals or a more extended period. Some people with the condition experience symptoms such as dizziness, a racing heartbeat, or lightheadedness. But for many others, the condition is identified only when they have heart testing done as part of a physical examination. Medical experts don't currently recommend widespread screening for atrial fibrillation in people who don't have symptoms. While there are certainly benefits to diagnosing people who don't know they have the condition, testing large numbers of people is costly and could lead to false positives and unnecessary treatment.

Researchers are, however, trying to determine if there are certain groups of individuals who might especially benefit from screening. While screening isn't recommended on a large scale, your doctor may want to check you for atrial fibrillation based on your individual risk factors, such as being over age 60, a family history of the condition, heavy alcohol use, or kidney disease, among others.

— by Hope Ricciotti, M.D., and Toni Golen, M.D.
Editors in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Image: © onurdongel/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.