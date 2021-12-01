Heart Health

Measuring ejection fraction

By , Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

Ask the doctor

1bb8e509-8f17-439d-9f32-a890e2ed8a73Q. After my echocardiogram, my doctor said that my ejection fraction was on the low side and I should get it checked again in a few months. What exactly does the term ejection fraction mean?

A. Ejection fraction is the fraction (expressed as a percentage) of the blood that your heart "ejects" out to the rest of your body each time it contracts. For example, an ejection fraction of 60% means that each time your heart beats, 60% of the blood in the main pumping chamber (the left ventricle) is squeezed out by the heart muscle contracting.

Because we're used to thinking that 100% is ideal, an ejection fraction of 60% may sound quite low. But healthy hearts pump out only about half to two-thirds of the blood from the left ventricle. So, a normal ejection fraction is about 55% to 70%.

An ejection fraction between around 40% and 50% is considered borderline low. Sometimes, this reflects heart muscle that was weaker but is now recovering. Other times, a slow decline in heart muscle function is to blame. Anything below 40% means the heart is struggling to provide sufficient blood to the body.

One possible cause of a low ejection fraction is damage from a previous heart attack. Another is cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that has many different causes, including viral infections and genetic disorders. A leaky valve or narrowed heart valve or chronic, untreated high blood pressure can also decrease ejection fraction. An abnormally fast heart rate for a long period of time, such as from uncontrolled atrial fibrillation, can make the heart appear weak. Sometimes heart muscle function improves once the underlying cause is treated, but not always.

An echocardiogram (heart ultrasound) is the most common way to measure ejection fraction, but other tests can also provide the measurement. One that is often done to investigate chest pain is a nuclear stress test, in which a radioactive substance is injected into a vein and a special camera detects the radiation. The resulting images reveal blood flow in the heart muscle. Another is a cardiac catheterization, in which a cardiologist snakes a thin tube (catheter) though an artery in the arm or leg up to the heart. The primary purpose is to look for blocked arteries. But with an additional step, an extra picture can reveal how well the left ventricle is pumping. Other imaging techniques, including MRI or CT, can also measure ejection fraction. Be aware that if you have more than one of these tests, the ejection fraction measurements may differ slightly. And remember that the ejection fraction is just one number. Many other factors help determine how well the heart is working.

Illustration by Scott Leighton

About the Author

photo of Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H

Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

Dr. Deepak Bhatt is a cardiologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School. He is now director of Mount Sinai Heart at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Bhatt formerly served as the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Heart Failure: Understanding the condition and optimizing treatment

In Heart Failure: Understanding the condition and optimizing treatment​, you’ll learn the mechanics of the heart, the symptoms and warning signs of heart failure, and the keys to an effective treatment plan. This report will help you understand and invest in the steps you need to take to keep heart failure in check. You’ll get guidance for monitoring symptoms, for sticking to your doctor's strategy, and for making heart-smart lifestyle changes.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.