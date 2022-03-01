Heart Health
Meal of the month: Stir-fry supper
A stir-fry is a great way to get a healthy dose of vegetables. If you add a little lean protein, a flavorful sauce, and serve your stir-fry over steamed brown rice, you’ve got a well-balanced meal. It’s also quick to make if you use precooked brown rice. Experiment with different ingredient combinations to find your favorite.
Broccoli, red bell peppers, and onions are popular vegetable choices, but you might also try snow peas, bok choy, cabbage, or mushrooms. For protein, diced chicken breast or shrimp are good options, or go vegan and use tofu instead. Some research suggests that eating soy-based foods such as tofu may lower heart disease risk. To enhance the flavor and texture of the mild, white curd, sprinkle cubes of tofu with low-sodium tamari (a Japanese form of soy sauce) and toss with a little cornstarch before frying.
When stir-frying, it’s best to use oils that can withstand high heat, such as peanut or avocado oil. But other vegetable oils, such as canola or sunflower, work as well. To add extra flavor, top your stir-fry with chopped, toasted unsalted peanuts or sesame seeds.
If you need inspiration or advice about the cooking technique, you can find hundreds of stir-fry recipes online. Here’s one that features tofu from the Nutrition Source, courtesy of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (/gb).
