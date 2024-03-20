What is creatine? Potential benefits and risks of this popular supplement

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of three men doing modified push-up exercises with hand weights in a gym

Question: A gym friend recommended taking creatine supplements. What is creatine? Does creatine have any positive effects? Are creatine supplements safe?

Answer: Creatine is often called an amino acid. But technically it is not one of the 20 amino acids that are the building blocks of all proteins. Our bodies can make creatine from three other true amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine.

Potential positive effects of creatine supplementation

Creatine may enhance athletic performance. It contributes to rapid energy production and may enhance power or speed bursts requiring short periods of anaerobic activity. The reason could be related to the association of creatine supplementation and increased glycogen storage in muscle. Glycogen can quickly release glucose, one of the best sources of instant energy.

There is also some evidence that creatine supplementation along with adequate calorie and protein intake can hasten muscle recovery after strenuous exercise. Again, this may be related to creatine's promotion of glycogen in muscle, because glucose-derived energy is needed to help the healing process.

Creatine supplementation does not build muscle. However, creatine supplementation along with regular resistance training and a well-balanced diet may offset age-related sarcopenia. Sarcopenia is the loss of muscle mass and power that happens as we grow older, but also occurs when muscles are inadequately activated, such as after an injury.

Creatine sources and dosing

Foods that tend to have richer amounts of creatine include meats, fish, and cow's milk. However, it's not clear that increasing intake of these foods offers any extra athletic benefits compared to getting a similar amount of protein from other sources.

Creatine monohydrate is the most commonly used form and the one most studied. Other forms do not offer any extra benefits.

The general recommendation for people who do take a creatine supplement is 3 to 5 grams per day. Studies show that loading up on a higher dose of creatine offers no advantages; you are just putting more stress on your kidneys.

Creatine supplement safety

Unlike over-the-counter and prescription drugs, the FDA does not regulate the accuracy of supplement contents. So, there is always the potential that a creatine supplement contains less or more than the amount on the label. Also, the supplement may contain other ingredients that could potentially be harmful for you.

Otherwise, an adult dose of 3 to 5 grams of creatine daily is safe. However, people with kidney disease should consult with their doctor prior to taking it.

Creatine is not an anabolic steroid, nor does it increase testosterone levels.

Some people will retain a couple of pounds of fluid during the first week they start creatine supplementation. But this is temporary, and studies of long-term use do not show a persistent problem with holding onto extra water.

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label featured image

Staying Healthy

Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
Concussion in children: What to know and do featured image

Child & Teen Health

Concussion in children: What to know and do
Safety/Injuries Vitamins & Supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.