3 questions (and answers) about stretching exercises

Before launching into a new activity, it’s common to have some questions. Below are answers to six frequently asked questions about stretching.

1. How often do I need to stretch?

As with all types of exercise, you need to engage in stretching regularly in order to reap lasting benefits. If you only stretch occasionally, the effects are shortlived. One study found that the greatest increase in hamstring length occurred right after the stretch and began to diminish within 15 seconds, though there was a noticeable effect for up to 24 hours. A daily regimen will deliver the greatest gains, but typically, you can expect lasting improvement in flexibility if you stretch at least two or three times a week.

2. How long do I need to hold a static stretch?

Although opinion varies on this, the ACSM recommends holding a static stretch for 10 to 30 seconds. Research suggests the biggest change in muscle length takes place between 15 and 30 seconds.

How long you hold a static stretch helps dictate how many repetitions (reps) of the stretch you should do. The ACSM says 60 seconds of cumulative time per static stretch is optimal and recommends doing two to four reps to achieve this total time. So, if you can hold a particular stretch for 15 seconds, repeat it three more times. If you can hold the stretch for 30 seconds, one more rep would suffice.

3. Will stretching ward off or ease muscle soreness after exercise or sports?

Muscles taxed by physical activities often feel sore during the next day or two. This is normal. It’s called delayed-onset muscle soreness. Usually it peaks 24 to 48 hours after a workout before gradually easing, then disappears entirely in another day or so. (By contrast, sudden, sharp, or long-lasting pain is not normal and should prompt you to call a doctor.)

Can stretching help reduce this soreness? A review of studies found that those who engaged in post-exercise stretching rated their discomfort a day after exercise at half a point lower, on average, on a 100-point scale than those who hadn’t stretched. A large-scale study in the review showed an average four-point dip in soreness over one week for those who stretched before or after exercise. All in all, not a difference most of us would notice.