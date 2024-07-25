The body is supported by an interconnected system of bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments that enable you to move. When one part moves, it creates a chain of events that affect the other parts of the body. This concept, known as the kinetic chain, originated in engineering and was then later adapted to human movement and rehabilitation. When all parts are optimally functioning,

the kinetic chain flows smoothly. But when there’s misalignment, weakness, stiffness, or instability in one part, it can lead to dysfunction or injury in another.

Most obvious is the cascade of events that can happen when you injure yourself. For example, if you sprained your right knee, you would likely place less weight on your right leg when you walk, shifting more of the burden to your left leg. This would involve changing your body position somewhat to accommodate your new gait. These changes would enable you to walk, but the combination of force and misalignment could trigger problems or pain in your left foot, your left hip, or even your lower back.

Less obviously, problems can arise if certain muscles are tight or weak. Tight hip flexors can contribute to pain in the lower back and changes in your gait as you walk, which then affects how forces move through your body, creating problems or pain up or down the kinetic chain.

Weak leg muscles can change the tracking of the kneecap, which then affects muscles and joints above and below it. In all of these cases, other problems can zigzag up and down the body, making you susceptible to further injuries, especially if muscles supporting the other joints are weak.

The body functions as a unit, which is why it should be trained that way. Functional fitness training places a high priority on training the body as a whole.