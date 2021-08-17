Better Bladder and Bowel Control: Practical strategies for managing incontinence

Most people take bladder and bowel control for granted — until something goes wrong. An estimated 32 million adults have incontinence, the unintended loss of urine or feces that is significant enough to make it difficult for them to maintain good hygiene and carry on ordinary social and work lives. What’s the cause? For women, it’s typically a rarely discussed but common result of childbirth and aging. For men, it’s most often a side effect of treatment for prostate problems.

The good news is that treatments are becoming more effective and less invasive. For example, today’s medications for urinary incontinence are easier to use than earlier ones. Exercises can help strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor, shoring up those that control both bladder and bowel. Surgical options include less invasive outpatient procedures that can work as well as older, open surgical procedures.

This Special Health Report, Better Bladder and Bowel Control, describes the causes of urinary and bowel incontinence and treatments tailored to the specific cause.

Better Bladder and Bowel Control was prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with May M. Wakamatsu, MD, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital; Vice Chair of Gynecology, Massachusetts General Hospital and Elise J.B. De, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Urologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Director of Neurourology, Spaulding Rehabilitation Network and Liliana Bordeianou, MD, Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Colorectal Surgery Center, Massachusetts General Hospital 49 pages. (2021)