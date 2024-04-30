Treatment of Warts in Children and Teens
Treatment of Warts in Children
Warts are growths on the skin caused by a virus (human papillomavirus). They are very common, most often occurring in children, teens, and young adults. Warts can spread from person to person through physical contact.
There are different types of warts. The most common types in children are flat warts (on the face), plantar warts (on the feet) and common warts (on the hands, elbows and knees).
Although generally harmless, warts can be bothersome, both for cosmetic and physical reasons. Answering the questions below will help you understand more about possible treatment options for warts. However, if you are not sure that something is a wart, ask your doctor for advice and do not try to treat it at home.
While most warts are harmless, some may be more serious, especially for certain people.
What color is the wart?
The wart is the same color as my child's skin.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.