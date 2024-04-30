Treatment of Warts in Children and Teens

Warts are growths on the skin caused by a virus (human papillomavirus). They are very common, most often occurring in children, teens, and young adults. Warts can spread from person to person through physical contact.

There are different types of warts. The most common types in children are flat warts (on the face), plantar warts (on the feet) and common warts (on the hands, elbows and knees).

Although generally harmless, warts can be bothersome, both for cosmetic and physical reasons. Answering the questions below will help you understand more about possible treatment options for warts. However, if you are not sure that something is a wart, ask your doctor for advice and do not try to treat it at home.

Click here to begin.