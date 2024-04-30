Risk of Iron Deficiency in Children
Risk of Iron Deficiency in Children
Iron is used by the body to make red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to all the other cells in the body. Iron deficiency means that the body does not have enough of this important mineral to make red blood cells, which can result in iron deficiency anemia.
Iron deficiency can happen when a person does not eat enough iron-foods and is the most common nutritional problem in the world. It can happen at any age, but is particularly common among toddlers and adolescent females. Iron deficiency can cause serious health problems, including developmental delays and behavior problems, poor growth, and an increased risk of infections.
Depending on their age and other risk factors, children are tested from time to time for iron deficiency. Answering the questions below will help you understand why your child may be at increased risk for iron deficiency and what your doctor may recommend.
Keep in mind that your doctor may recommend earlier and more frequent testing if your child has a medical condition that increases the risk for iron deficiency.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.