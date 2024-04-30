Nutrition Assessment for Infants and Toddlers
It is essential that even young children eat healthy and learn healthy eating habits, in order to
develop normally and reach their full growth potential
be healthy
avoid childhood health problems directly related to nutrition, such as iron-deficiency anemia, poor growth, obesity, and cavities
stay healthy into adulthood, by reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, and some forms of cancer.
Answering the questions in this guide will help you learn more about healthy eating habits for your child.
As children grow, their nutritional needs change.
How old is your child?
My child is younger than six months.
My child is between six months and one year.
My child is between one year and two years old.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.