Nutrition Assessment for Infants and Toddlers

It is essential that even young children eat healthy and learn healthy eating habits, in order to

develop normally and reach their full growth potential

be healthy

avoid childhood health problems directly related to nutrition, such as iron-deficiency anemia, poor growth, obesity, and cavities

stay healthy into adulthood, by reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, and some forms of cancer.

Answering the questions in this guide will help you learn more about healthy eating habits for your child.

