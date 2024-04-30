Asthma Treatment in Children and Teens
Asthma Treatment in Kids
Asthma is the most common chronic condition in children. If not well-controlled, asthma can cause wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing, which make it hard for children to stay in school and learn. In fact, asthma is the most common reason that kids miss school. It can also make it hard for them to exercise and sleep.
Most children with asthma can lead healthy, active lives. In order to keep their symptoms under control and feel their best, it is important that children with asthma see their doctor regularly and at the first sign of any worsening symptoms.
Children with well-controlled asthma have minimal or no persistent symptoms during the day or night, minimal or no asthma "attacks," no limitations on activities, and minimal or no days of school or work (or parent's work) missed.
This guide is not a substitute for the personal advice of your child's doctor. It is designed to help you determine if your child's asthma is being controlled and to offer options to improve control if needed.
One goal of treatment is to have minimal to no symptoms (coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing) during the day.
How often does your child have daytime symptoms?
Fewer than one or two days a week
More than twice a week but not every day
