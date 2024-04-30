Allergic Rhinitis Treatment in Children and Teens

This interactive guide will help you understand more about allergic rhinitis in children and its treatment options. Many of these treatment strategies are things you can do at home, without the help of a doctor. However, this guide should be used in addition to discussions with your doctor. It is not intended to replace a visit to your doctor.

Allergic rhinitis is a reaction of the nose in some people who are allergic to things ("triggers") in the air such as pollens, molds and dust. Allergic rhinitis is common in children, most often seen in those who have a history of another allergy-related condition such as eczema or asthma, or who have family members with allergies. Often children who have allergic rhinitis will also suffer from itchy eyes.

If your child has been diagnosed with allergic rhinitis, you want to identify what triggers the symptoms. Different people have different triggers and some people have more than one. Some triggers will be obvious, others may be hard to discover and in many cases, you won't find the main trigger.

The timing of symptoms (when they happen) gives us a clue to what could be causing them.

Having symptoms during one season or specific months of the year is called seasonal allergic rhinitis. This type of allergy is uncommon before the age of three years.

Having symptoms all or most of the time, regardless of the season, is called perennial allergic rhinitis. This can be seen in children of any age.

Does your child have allergy symptoms all the time or only during particular months of the year?

My child only has symptoms during particular months.

My child has symptoms all the time.