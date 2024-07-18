Your Breast Cancer Action Plan

About this report



In 2023, about 313,000 women and 2,800 men discovered they had breast cancer. If your doctor has just delivered the same news to you, you may not have been fully prepared. What are the next steps to take after a breast cancer diagnosis? As you pause for a moment to process your diagnosis, know that breast cancer treatments are very effective, and you have a lot of options.

Although you can’t control risk factors such as your sex, age, or family history, you can make some general lifestyle choices to help you cope with your breast cancer diagnosis. For those taking on breast cancer treatment, good overall health may help you achieve a successful outcome once you and your doctor have found the right treatment plan for you.

This guide from Harvard Medical School explores targeted hormone therapy, late-stage breast cancer treatment options, ways to effectively manage side effects, healthy lifestyle options, how to approach your first appointment and much more! You will learn more about how to be your best advocate, mastectomy vs reconstructive surgery, imaging tests, caring for your mental health, and more.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Medical Director, Mass General Cancer Center in Waltham, Director, Breast Oncology Program, Mass General Cancer Center at Waltham and at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Amy Comander, MD, (2024) 21 Pages.

