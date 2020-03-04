Exercise & Fitness

Can short bouts of running lengthen lives?

GettyImages-888779676
By , Contributor

Working hard and feeling like you don’t have any time to exercise? Well, the reality is we all have time. If you’re feeling bad about not exercising enough or at all, some exciting data crunching from a recent British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) analysis of research on running and mortality rates could supply the motivation you need.

What amount of running is better than no running?

An abundance of research supports the health benefits of exercise. In a blog post last year, I wrote about a study in JAMA that took the first look at the effect of various cardiorespiratory fitness levels on longevity. That study showed that being fit, regardless of age, was associated with living longer. The higher the level of fitness, the higher the survival rate.

Now, a systematic review and meta-analysis in BJSM of 14 observational studies has considered whether running — and what “dose” of running — affects the risk for death from any cause, and from cardiovascular health problems (such as heart attack or stroke) or cancer. The researchers looked at pooled data from just over 230,000 participants who were followed for as little as 5.5 years or as long as 35 years. They found that any amount of running is better than no running. Compared with no running, those who ran habitually — even just once a week — had a 27% lower risk for death from any cause, and a 30% and 23% reduced risk of cardiovascular and cancer mortality, respectively. Running pace and distance didn’t matter. And even those who ran for less than 50 minutes a week saw these benefits. In fact, running for longer amounts of time didn’t lower mortality risks further — at least not in this study.

Needless, to say, this is incredibly motivating for those struggling to find time to exercise.

Because vigorous exertion like running may cause sudden cardiac death in a small number of people, clinicians do not always promote running as a form of exercise for certain groups. However, this study provides good evidence that in the general population, the mortality benefit of running outweighs the risk. And again, even a relatively small investment of time in running regularly still confers benefits.

If you don’t currently run, how can you start safely?

Below are six simple concepts that you can follow to help you avoid injury. Before you start, ask your doctor if running is safe for you. If you have heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, arthritis, or a current or previous history of cancer or high blood pressure, you should always check with your doctor before starting any new exercise program.

  • Check your equipment. Make sure you have comfortable, nonrestrictive clothing to be active in, and a pair of sneakers in good condition. A general rule of thumb is to replace your shoes every 300 to 400 miles.
  • Start by increasing your day-to-day movement. If you have a desk job or are fairly sedentary, start to purposefully increase your daily walking. Taking a 10-minute walk during your lunch break or in the evening is a simple place to start. Tracking activity with a simple pedometer or other wearable fitness tracker can encourage you to gradually add to your daily average step count. Try taking the stairs rather than the elevator when you can.
  • Build up your fitness level in a gradual fashion. Once you’ve gotten to a point where you are less sedentary, work on further building your fitness level by either increasing the speed of your walking (that is, brisk walks) or incorporating other low-impact exercise options, such as cycling or an elliptical.
  • Now start to incorporate running. There is an abundance of couch-to-running guides online. The common theme is to start with intervals of walking and jogging, followed by gradual increase in the time spent jogging or running, and ensuring sufficient recovery time at a walk. For example, consider starting with just 30-second intervals of running with two to five minutes of walking in between.
  • Listen to your body. It’s not uncommon to experience various aches and pains while taking on a new activity or when increasing a given activity. Do not let this discourage you. Just be sure to pay attention to these symptoms and take the appropriate time or rest to recover. You can cross-train with other physical activities that do not aggravate your pain during this recovery time.
  • Don’t underestimate the power of a healthy, anti-inflammatory diet and good sleep. It’s no secret that many of us are not making the best food choices or getting enough sleep. However, these pillars of health are important for providing your body with the nutrients and rest it needs to perform and recover well. Aim to reduce or eliminate the “beige” in your diet: sugar, simple carbs, and processed foods. Meanwhile, gravitate toward a colorful diet of vegetables, protein, and healthy fats, and try to get at least seven hours of quality sleep each night.

About the Author

photo of Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS

Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS, Contributor

Marwa Ahmed, MD, MS, is a sports medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School. She also serves as medical director of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network’s Brighton outpatient center and sports … See Full Bio
View all posts by Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Cardio Exercise

This Special Health Report will help you find the perfect cardio routine—whether you are just beginning, need to freshen up a routine, or are ready to take your cardio workouts to the next level. For beginners or people with conditions that limit their mobility, there are three options to start with: a Basic Cardio, Beginner's Walking, and a Pool Workout. If you’re looking to add some variety to an existing cardio routine, try our Cardio Dance or Kickboxing Workout. If you’ve been doing cardio exercise and want to challenge yourself, try our Interval Walking Workout or Step Workout. When you’re ready to move on, a Special Section will help you design your own program. No matter what form of cardio you do, you’ll be healthier.

Read More

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Healthy Aging Heart Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.