Contributor

Yasaman (Yassi) Zarbafian, PT, DPT, is an American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) Orthopaedic Certified Specialist (OCS) at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she provides advanced orthopedic and pelvic health physical therapy. She also serves as an instructor at the MGH Institute of Health Professions, teaching and mentoring doctoral students in evidence-based musculoskeletal care. Zarbafian is dedicated to improving access to health education and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration to enhance patient outcomes across orthopedic and specialty care settings.