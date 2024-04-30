Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Wendy Stead, MD
Contributor
Dr. Wendy Stead is the program director of the BIDMC infectious diseases fellowship and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Stead received her BA from George Washington University and her MD from the University of Massachusetts. She completed her residency and chief residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, followed by her fellowship in infectious diseases, and joined the BIDMC faculty with a joint appointment in the divisions of infectious diseases and general medicine and primary care in 2003. Her research interests include examining the effects of interspecialty education strategies on communication and collaboration between specialty services; developing resident and fellowship curricula in HIV, general infectious diseases, and trainee wellness; and communication skills in patients with opioid use disorders.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?