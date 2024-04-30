Contributor

Dr. Wendy Stead is the program director of the BIDMC infectious diseases fellowship and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Stead received her BA from George Washington University and her MD from the University of Massachusetts. She completed her residency and chief residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, followed by her fellowship in infectious diseases, and joined the BIDMC faculty with a joint appointment in the divisions of infectious diseases and general medicine and primary care in 2003. Her research interests include examining the effects of interspecialty education strategies on communication and collaboration between specialty services; developing resident and fellowship curricula in HIV, general infectious diseases, and trainee wellness; and communication skills in patients with opioid use disorders.