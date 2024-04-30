photo of Uma Naidoo, MD

Uma Naidoo, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Uma Naidoo is a nutritional psychiatrist and serves as the director of nutritional & lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is on the faculty at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Naidoo trained at the Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program, and completed a consultation liaison fellowship at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Naidoo studied nutrition, and she also graduated from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts as a professional chef. She was awarded her culinary school’s most coveted award, the MFK Fisher Award for Innovation. Dr. Naidoo is regarded nationally and internationally as a pioneer in the field of nutritional psychiatry, having founded the first US hospital-based clinical service in this area.

She is the author of This is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More. With her passion for food and nutritional psychiatry, she will share her expertise on the integration of food, mental health, and medicine.

Posts by Uma Naidoo, MD

How to stock a plant-based pantry (and fridge) on a budget featured image

Heart Health

How to stock a plant-based pantry (and fridge) on a budget
Eating during COVID-19: Improve your mood and lower stress featured image

Uma Naidoo, MD

Eating during COVID-19: Improve your mood and lower stress
Gut feelings: How food affects your mood featured image

Uma Naidoo, MD

Gut feelings: How food affects your mood
Eating well to help manage anxiety: Your questions answered featured image

Uma Naidoo, MD

Eating well to help manage anxiety: Your questions answered
Sugar: Its many disguises featured image

Uma Naidoo, MD

Sugar: Its many disguises
Nutritional strategies to ease anxiety featured image

Mind & Mood

Nutritional strategies to ease anxiety
