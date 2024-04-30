Contributor

Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH, is a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a recipient of a Research Scholar Award from the American Gastroenterological Association for her work studying the cellular underpinnings of gastrointestinal motility disorders. She is also a medical journalist whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic.