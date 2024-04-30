Recent Blog Articles
Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH
Contributor
Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH, is a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a recipient of a Research Scholar Award from the American Gastroenterological Association for her work studying the cellular underpinnings of gastrointestinal motility disorders. She is also a medical journalist whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic.
Staying Healthy
When therapeutic touch isn't healing
Staying Healthy
How well do colonoscopies prevent colorectal cancer? What you need to know
