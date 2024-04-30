Recent Blog Articles
T. Salewa Oseni, MD
Contributor
T. Salewa Oseni, MD, is a breast surgical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. She specializes in breast oncoplastic surgery, and has an appointment as an assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School. Her research areas include management of high-risk DCIS and health care disparities.
Dr. Oseni received her undergraduate training at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and her medical degree from the Case Western Reserve University. Following this, she was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy, and completed her general surgery training at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. She received her fellowship training in surgical oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.
Posts by T. Salewa Oseni, MD
