Contributor

Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) and a Nutrition & Diabetes Educator at Joslin Diabetes Center. She is the founder & CEO of 360Girls&Women®LLC – a holistic wellness company for girls and women – and a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Women’s Fitness Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics and the Boston Organization of Nutritionist and Dietitians of Color (BOND), a Board Advisor for the Boston Alliance for Diversity in Dietetics (BADD), and has coauthored articles in several scholarly medical publications. Sue-Ellen obtained her Bachelors of Science in Food Science & Human Nutrition, Specialization Dietetics, with a minor in Health Science Education from the University of Florida and her Masters of Science in Nutrition & Wellness from Andrews University, Summa Cum-Laude. She enjoys cooking, reading, and going on outdoor activities with her husband and two children.