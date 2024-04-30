Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Sogol Javaheri is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a physician in the division of sleep and circadian rhythm disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She graduated from Case Western Reserve University with her MD as well as a masters in bioethics. She completed an internal medicine residency and a sleep fellowship at Brigham and Women's, and subsequently obtained her MPH at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In addition to seeing patients, she serves as the director of the Atrial Fibrillation Center of Excellence Sleep Clinic, and as associate program director for the MGB Clinical Sleep Fellowship program. Her primary research focus is sleep disorders and cardiovascular disease, and she is currently leading a clinical trial among patients with obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation.