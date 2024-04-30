Contributor

Siva Sundaram is a fourth-year MD student at Harvard Medical School with interests in addiction medicine, child and adolescent psychiatry, and public health policy. Before medical school, he worked as a field guide at a wilderness therapy program in Utah for teenagers struggling with problematic substance use. As a medical student, he has spent his extracurricular time advocating for more comprehensive training in addiction medicine in medical schools and for expanded access to evidence-based addiction treatment.