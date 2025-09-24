Contributor

Dr. Sarah Berry is chief of the division of gerontology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. As a clinical researcher at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, her primary research focuses on outcomes following falls and fractures, both in the community and nursing home settings. Dr. Berry is also an academic geriatrician in long-term care at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston. She received her medical degree from the University of Alabama Medical School. She completed her medical internship and residency programs at the University of Utah Health Sciences Center and fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.